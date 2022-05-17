Advertisement

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor shares what it’s like to be a part of the original rock-n-roll musical

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jesus Christ Superstar has graced stages around the world for the last fifty years. Now the North American tour is stopping at Reno’s Pioneer Center May 17-22.

KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko talked with one of the actors from the show, Tommy Sherlock (Pontius Pilot), about what it’s like to be a part of a show that’s gone down in history as one of the greatest Broadway musicals of all time.

Tickets are still available for all performances at The Pioneer Center. Click here to purchase them.

