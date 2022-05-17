Homelessness on decline as CARES Campus reaches one year in operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada CARES campus has now been operating for a full year.

“You don’t see as many encampments,” said Asst. Washoe County Manager Kate Thomas. “Which is a testament to the success of the campus.”

Built in response to COVID, the shelter has been near capacity ever since it opened, and more is being done.

“We were able to pivot and open an overflow shelter to give anyone that needs a bed or a meal or to stay out of the cold somewhere to go,” Thomas added.

Work continues behind the main shelter on the site of the old governor’s bowl ballpark. Currently individual shelters known as Mod Pods are set up for people along the road into the ballpark. But Thomas says they will be moving down to field level soon as part of an expanded “safe camp.”

Washoe County took over homelessness services on Sep. 1 of last year and says the homeless problem in general is gradually improving.

According to their latest numbers, the total number of people experiencing homelessness on February 24, 2022, was 1,605, a 10.3% decrease compared to last year’s count of 1,791.

