Advertisement

COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.(Source: Medical Detection Dogs)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You already know dogs can sniff out bombs, drugs, and even trapped earthquake survivors – but a new study suggests they can also sniff out COVID-19.

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.

The dogs correctly identified 92% of positive samples and 91% of negative samples.

Then they moved on to sniffing hundreds of airport passengers, where they correctly identified 98.7% of negative samples.

The dogs only missed three positive cases, but there weren’t enough positive samples among the airport passengers to get an accuracy percentage.

The preliminary study out of Finland was published Monday in the journal BMJ Global Health.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Missing Fernley woman found safely
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks

Latest News

A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Man accused in Dallas attack had Asian delusions
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
Aaron and Blaire Welborn stop by the Fox 10 News Studios to show of the dentures Aaron found...
‘A story to really sink your teeth into’: Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures lost in Gulf of Mexico