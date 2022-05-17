Advertisement

Community demands safety improvements along U.S. 50

By Freixys Casado
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An immediate solution. That was the plea from the community at a safety town hall Monday regarding Highway 50 in Lyon County.

People brought up several concerns at the meeting at Dayton Calvary Chapel, the main one being speed.

Victor West has lived in Dayton for 8 years, and in that time he has witnessed two fatalities.

“When you see that happen, it puts a scare in you. Especially when you have grandkids, your daughter living in town, and your wife driving to work every day.”

Data from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reveals 2021 was the deadliest year on Nevada roads.

Leaders discussed ways to make the highway safer, such as making it a parkway - a determination that came out of NDOT’s Dayton Operational Study which won’t be complete until years down the road as they wait for funding. A master plan intends to expand Highway 50, but again, is waiting for funding.

”Those type of improvements take time,” said Meg Ragonese with NDOT. “We want the community to know that we’ve heard them tonight and we’re going to remain dedicated across all roads by any means we can.”

“We’re talking about people’s lives and you can’t put a dollar amount on that,” said West.

While there is no overnight solution, the community wants something done as soon as possible. Many suggested adding stop lights, acceleration lanes, and cement rails.

In the meantime, NDOT said the most immediate solution is for the community to do their part and drive safely.

If you would like to submit safety concerns about Highway 50, send an email here.

