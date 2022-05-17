Bugsy’s Club gives Aces fans new viewing, eating experience
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a completely new experience at Greater Nevada Field.
Bugsy’s Club got renovated and gives fans a space to watch the game, eat and drink, socialize, and much more.
KOLO 8 News Now’s Kurt Schroeder takes a walk with Senior Director of Ticket Services & Operations Laura Raymond who inspired the change after her time with the San Francisco Giants.
To reserve space at Bugsy’s Club, click here.
