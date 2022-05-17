Advertisement

Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.(Kodiak Police Department)
By Tracy Sinclare, Beth Verge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Officials in Alaska confirmed they found the body of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on May 7.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla was found Sunday afternoon in the Pillar Mountain area, a few miles from his home in the city of Kodiak.

Troopers said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Officials said a massive search effort for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, 14 search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Sawyer’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation into the boy’s death continues.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McQueen High School student killed in shooting
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Missing Fernley woman found safely
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years

Latest News

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco
Man convicted in murder of Northern California deputy sentenced
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage