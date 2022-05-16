Watch wrestlers put a “headlock on hunger” at event benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Headlock on Hunger was founded in 2016 by a father who knew first hand what it was like to not be able to provide food for his family. When his circumstances changed for the better, Cory Dayton knew he had to pay it forward to show his gratitude to the people and community who helped him.

Since it’s inaugural wrestling event, Headlock on Hunger has provided more than 100,000 meals to children and families in need within the Northern Nevada region.

Dayton, along with professional wrestlers, El Chupacabra and Bison Braddock, came on Morning Break to talk about Headlock on Hunger’s first year back since the pandemic began. Each of the professional wrestlers donates their time for the benefit of the community.

This year’s event takes place Saturday, May 21 at 7 pm. at Reed High School in Sparks. Tickets are being offered at two levels:

General Admission tickets are available for $5.00

VIP Experience tickets are available for $20.00

Tickets can also be purchased at the door. All proceeds from Headlock on Hunger will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which reports that one in five children in Nevada do not have access to the food they need. Headlock on Hunger was established to raise awareness about child hunger in the Truckee Meadows area.

