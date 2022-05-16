Advertisement

Three women injured in stabbing and shooting at Sparks nightclub

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting at Aguita’s nightclub that left three women injured.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, a fight broke out between several people at the nightclub on Prater Way near 18th Street and two women were stabbed. Both were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and were released.

About an hour later, a woman was shot at the nightclub. She was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if the incidents were related.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900. You can remain anonymous.

