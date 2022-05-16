RTC Steamboat Parkway Improvement Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An improvement project in the Steamboat Parkway area is set to begin this fall.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County encourages the community to take part in a virtual meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. The RTC will review the project and answer any questions as the project moves forward.

The RTC says more lanes will be added and some traffic signal operations will change to help with the safety and traffic flow between Damante Ranch and Veterans Parkway.

To RSVP for the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.