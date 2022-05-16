Advertisement

Reno man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole

Jason Brown
Jason Brown(Washoe County jail)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A board has denied parole for the Reno man convicted of torturing and killing dogs in a case that shocked the community and angered many.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners confirmed Monday that Jason Brown did not get the four of seven commissioner votes needed, and would not be eligible for parole again until April 1, 2025.

Brown was arrested in July 2014 at a hotel in Reno. Animal Control found dead dogs, and parts of dead dogs throughout the room where Brown was staying.

He received seven consecutive four year sentences for a total of 28 years. It was assumed he would serve 11 years before being considered for parole. But on Monday, April 11, 2022, after less than eight years, Brown appeared before Nevada’s parole board asking for release.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Brown should have been up for parole in 2019. That’s because the DOC says he was misclassified as a violent offender.

Washoe County District Attorney Christopher Hicks says under Nevada law, animal abuse is not considered a violent crime.

