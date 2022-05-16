Police: Man accused in Southern California church shooting is from Las Vegas

UPDATE - 12:45 P.M.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has revealed new details on why a Las Vegas man would drive to California and begin shooting inside a Laguna Woods church.

Officials said on Monday David Chou, 68, a U.S. citizen who immigrated from China, worked as a security guard in Las Vegas. They said he lives in a rented room in Las Vegas.

Investigators believe Chou was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan.

Sheriffs are calling this “a politically-motivated hate incident.” Chou is not a regular attendee of the church, and has no known ties to church. During lunch, they said Chou secured doors within the church with chains and disabled locks with superglue.

“A person left their walker, their cane on the table. Because it was obvious from the scene that they had to get out of there as quickly as possible... I can tell you evil was in that church,” said OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Investigators also found Molotov cocktails around the church.

Authorities said Chou’s wife and son are not residing in the U.S.

During the press conference, Spitzer also read out what Chou is facing:

1 count of murder with use of gun, adding special circumstances to that charge of lying in wait

5 counts of attempted murder against each person who suffered gunshot wounds

4 counts of unlawful possession of explosives

The suspect is eligible for life without the possibility of parole or death, according to the district attorney.

Spitzer said there’s a lot of evidence that Chou had a bias against Taiwanese people. If they do add a hate crime enhancement, it will be because they can prove it.

Stay with FOX5 News as this story develops.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities in California announced Monday that the man accused in the Laguna Woods church shooting is from Las Vegas.

According to OC Sheriff, the man has been identified as David Chou, 68. He was booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, according to police.

Authorities said one person was killed and five elderly individuals were wounded in the Sunday afternoon shooting that occurred during a lunch banquet at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California. According to police, worshipers were able to detain the suspect by tackling him and tying his legs with extension cords until officers arrived.

#OCSDPIO The suspect in the Laguna Woods church shooting has been identified as David Chou, 68 years old, of Las Vegas, NV. He has been booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder. More info to follow at todays press conference. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 16, 2022

Chou is being held at the Orange County Intake Release Center on $1 million bail, according to jail records, and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Authorities in Orange County will provide additional details at a noon press conference.

