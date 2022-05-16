Pack clinches series, spot in Mountain West Championship

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KOLO) - Nevada Baseball clinched the weekend series at San Diego State, and a spot at the 2022 Mountain West Championship, with Sunday’s 10-3 victory.

The Pack (27-22, 17-10 MW) will be no lower than the second seed at the May 26-29 event, which features the top four teams in the final regular-season standings. With Sunday’s win, Nevada moved four games clear, in the loss column, of San José State, Air Force, and Fresno State, all of which have 14 losses, with only three games remaining.

Nevada scored 10 unanswered runs Sunday to overcome an early three-run hole. The Aztecs opened the scoring with an RBI double from Cole Carrigg in the first before a Deron Johnson solo shot and an Irvin Weems RBI double in the second made it 3-0.

The Pack struck back in the fourth against San Diego State starter Chris Canada. Anthony Flores drew a bases-loaded walk to get the Pack on the board, before Ryan Jackson delivered a two-run double down the line in right to tie it up. Flores would come in with the go-ahead run on Tyler Bosetti’s grounder to short.

Pack starter Kade Morris would settle in from there, relying on his defense which turned double plays in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to stifle any San Diego State comeback hopes. Morris improved to 6-4, going eight innings and allowing just three runs on eight hits.

Nevada broke the game open with three runs in the seventh, doing all of the damage without a hit. Jackson and Bosetti each walked to open the inning, and after a sacrifice bunt from Jacob Stinson, Joshua Zamora was intentionally walked to load the bases. From there, the Pack got three runs over three at-bats as Landon Wallace drew a bases-loaded walk, Pat Caulfield reached on an error, scoring Bosetti, and Matt Clayton brought in a run by being hit by a pitch.

Bosetti and Jackson each drove in a pair of runs and drew three walks, to lead the Pack offense.

Canada would take the loss for San Diego State (17-36, 9-18 MW), giving up four runs over 3.1 innings.

Nevada returns home for its final series of the regular season next weekend. The Pack hosts Fresno State for three games Thursday-Saturday at Peccole Park.

