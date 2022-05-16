One dead in crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are on scene of a crash that left at least one person dead.

It was reported just before 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Southbound Vista Boulevard between Peppergrass Drive and Vista Del Rancho is down to one lane as police investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Sparks Police is investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Vista near Vista Del Rancho. PIO is on the way and will notify of a media staging area once on scene. Please use alternate routes. — Sparks Police (@SparksPolice) May 16, 2022

