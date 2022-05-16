Advertisement

One dead in crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are on scene of a crash that left at least one person dead.

It was reported just before 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Southbound Vista Boulevard between Peppergrass Drive and Vista Del Rancho is down to one lane as police investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

