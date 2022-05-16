Advertisement

Oakland man dies following rollover crash near Lovelock

Tire tracks seen heading into the median along I-80 near Lovelock on May 5, 2022.
Tire tracks seen heading into the median along I-80 near Lovelock on May 5, 2022.(Nevada State Police)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERSHING COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An Oakland, Calif. man died following a rollover crash on I-80 near Lovelock, Nevada State Police reported.

The crash happened Thursday, May 5, 2022 around 7:42 a.m.

Preliminary investigation shows 31-year-old Desean Bohanon was driving a silver 2020 Honda Civic westbound on I-80. For unknown reasons, Bohanon drifted into the center dirt median, and his car hit a culvert and rolled. Bohanon was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information about this crash, you are urged to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220500283.

