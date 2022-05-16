Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By John Macaluso
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:36 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Warm and dry conditions will continue this week with a high of 81 degrees on Monday. It will be breezy with a winds blowing about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Later in the week, a system will move across the Pacific Northwest. It’s expected to bring a slight cool down to the Sierra and Northern Nevada and some breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McQueen High School student killed in shooting
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Missing Fernley woman found safely
1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
El Dorado County sheriff's Office logo
El Dorado deputy arrested after he allegedly shows up high for work

Latest News

Sunday Web Weather
Sunday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather