Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Warm and dry conditions will continue this week with a high of 81 degrees on Monday. It will be breezy with a winds blowing about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Later in the week, a system will move across the Pacific Northwest. It’s expected to bring a slight cool down to the Sierra and Northern Nevada and some breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 70s.

