Minden man identified in fatal rollover

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police said a Minden man who died in a crash on U.S. 395 in Gardnerville was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened Sunday, May 8, 2022 around 2:30 a.m. near Spring Valley Drive.

Investigators said 43-year-old Jason Clarkson was driving a blue 2001 Ford Explorer north on U.S. 395. For unknown reasons, Clarkson crossed over the center line and went off the road. The SUV hit a barbed-wire fence, and several trees and bushes, then rolled, troopers said. Clarkson was thrown from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220500478.

