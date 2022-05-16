Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police said a man who died in a crash on I-80 near the I-580 interchange had hit debris in the road moments before losing control of his car.
The crash happened Sunday, May 8, 2022 around 4 a.m.
Preliminary investigation shows 27-year-old Arturo Espinosa was driving a black 2009 Pontiac G6 sedan east on I-80 approaching the I-580 ramp. Espinosa hit debris in the road, lost control, and hit a roadway sign, then a light pole. Troopers said Espinosa was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
If anyone has any information about this crash, you are asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220500481.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.