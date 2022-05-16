Local religious leaders push back on plant-based milk surcharge at Starbucks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Getting a drink at the world’s number one coffee chain generally isn’t cheap in the first place, and if you want plant-based milk used with your order, you’ll likely have to pay for it.

“Essentially they are surcharging people for what would be a sustainable lifestyle,” said Rabbi Elizabeth Beyer of the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation.

In the United States, Starbucks typically charges 50 cents to a dollar more for drinks made with plant-based milks. It’s an issue that received national attention when actor James Cromwell glued himself to a counter to protest the practice.

Here in Reno, local Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders all argue the surcharge is unfair.

“We as religious leaders think it’s unfair,” said Hindu leader Rajan Zed. “These people have chosen a lifestyle. Some of them are even lactose intolerant.”

Their goal is not to save people money when they go get a cup of coffee, it’s to tell such a large and influential company to not penalize people for doing what they argue is better for the planet.

“Starbucks seems to be wanting to penalize people who make that choice,” said Rev. Matthew Fisher of the Reno Buddhist Center.

The likelihood is Starbucks would say the plant-based milk costs them more, as it does at grocery stores, but that argument isn’t landing with local clergy.

“The government subsidizes the meat and dairy industries,” Beyer emphasized. “If everything was equal, plant-based would cost less.”

We reached out to Starbucks for comment but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.