Katey’s Craft Corner: Mandy Medlin Hudspeth shows us how to make one-of-a-kind works of art using mixed medias

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mandy Medlin Hudspeth is a local artist with an online e-course on various types of art projects from mixed media to resin. She goes by the name The Blonde Mannequin on Instagram, Facebook and website.

The last time she was on Morning Break, she taught us how to make air plant hangers using old necklace and pendants. This time she came on the show to demonstrate how you can make beautiful using a variety of different tools. Most of the supplies listed here are optional because you as the artist get to choose what you want to use. These here are Hudspeth’s suggestions.

Supplies:

  • Watercolor Paper
  • Cup of water
  • Watercolor Brushes
  • Paper Towels
  • Decorative Paper
  • Adhesive
  • Different colored pens/artist markers
  • Stencils
  • Texture
  • Washi Tape
  • Paper Flowers
  • Stickers
  • Glitters

Directions:

  1. Start by laying down some watercolor on your watercolor paper.
  2. Tear small and unique shapes of decorative paper and add to the watercolor paper by using adhesive.
  3. Use pens or markers and create unique mark making around the watercolor paper. (She prefers black or white for good contrast on the piece.)
  4. Continue layering and adding until you feel the piece is interesting and complete.

Click here to sign up for one of The Blonde Mannequin’s e-course tutorials.

