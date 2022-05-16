Advertisement

Free diapers to needy families

Diaper bank at the Women and Children's Center of the Sierra.
Diaper bank at the Women and Children's Center of the Sierra.(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We caught the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra on a good day. Their diaper bank had plenty of reserves.

At least it looked like it.

But considering in just one week a baby can go through 70 diapers, and the center serves 350 to 400 clients a month, these shelves could be depleted in no time.

The center depends upon donations so they can help those less fortunate in our community. Now comes word COVID money will help them hand out a month’s worth of free diapers to some 279 families here in Northern Nevada.

“We are working with the state, who received COVID money and are trying to get diapers out to women living in poverty,” says Pam Russell, Executive Director of the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra. “So, they can utilize that. Not having a month to purchase diapers, gives them a leg up a little bit as you are trying to meet all your bills and obligations,” she says.

Russell says not only will recipients get a month’s worth of diapers in a large canvass bag, but wipes, and ointment will also be part of the program.

The benefit of signing up for this program, she says, once in the system, the client can also qualify for a weekly diaper giveaway.

There are qualifications for both programs.

The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra is the only agency participating in the diaper bag giveaway in Northern Nevada.

They hope to deliver the bags to the rural counties.

Locally they’d like recipients to pick up their diaper bag at the WACCS offices on Neil Road in Reno.

See below for contact information:

Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra

3905 Neil Road #2

Bus Route 12

775-329-4150

kristie@waccs.org

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McQueen High School student killed in shooting
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Missing Fernley woman found safely
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years

Latest News

An improvement project in the Steamboat Parkway area is set to begin this fall.
RTC Steamboat Parkway Improvement Project
Western Nevada College launches "First Year Experience" program" in the fall of 2022 to address...
WNC’s new program helps first-time students
Service Corporation International's donation of $250,000 to Donate Life America will be used...
Campaign pushing for more Latino organ donors coming to Northern Nevada
Reminders from USDA Forest Service
Wildfire prevention tips heading into the warmer season