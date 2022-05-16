Free diapers to needy families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We caught the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra on a good day. Their diaper bank had plenty of reserves.

At least it looked like it.

But considering in just one week a baby can go through 70 diapers, and the center serves 350 to 400 clients a month, these shelves could be depleted in no time.

The center depends upon donations so they can help those less fortunate in our community. Now comes word COVID money will help them hand out a month’s worth of free diapers to some 279 families here in Northern Nevada.

“We are working with the state, who received COVID money and are trying to get diapers out to women living in poverty,” says Pam Russell, Executive Director of the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra. “So, they can utilize that. Not having a month to purchase diapers, gives them a leg up a little bit as you are trying to meet all your bills and obligations,” she says.

Russell says not only will recipients get a month’s worth of diapers in a large canvass bag, but wipes, and ointment will also be part of the program.

The benefit of signing up for this program, she says, once in the system, the client can also qualify for a weekly diaper giveaway.

There are qualifications for both programs.

The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra is the only agency participating in the diaper bag giveaway in Northern Nevada.

They hope to deliver the bags to the rural counties.

Locally they’d like recipients to pick up their diaper bag at the WACCS offices on Neil Road in Reno.

See below for contact information:

Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra

3905 Neil Road #2

Bus Route 12

775-329-4150

kristie@waccs.org

