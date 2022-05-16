Advertisement

Driver killed in head-on crash identified

The scene of a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near River Boat Road in Dayton.
The scene of a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near River Boat Road in Dayton.(Nevada State Police)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police released more information Monday in a head-on crash in Dayton.

It happened Saturday, May 7, 022 around 2:21 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Riverboat Road.

Troopers said 24-year-old Jakob Wingfield of Dayton was driving a white 2000 Volkswagen Jetta sedan westbound on U.S. 50 approaching Riverboat Road. He crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a 2017 Ford Explorer. Wingfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information about this crash, you are asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220500438.

