Distracted driving to blame for 2-vehicle crash on Pyramid
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARSK, Nev. (KOLO) - A two-vehicle crash on northbound Pyramid blocked traffic early Monday morning. According to Nevada State Police, it was caused by distracted driving.
It was reported just after 5 a.m. on May 16, 2022.
Troopers say a driver rear-ended another vehicle near Disc Drive.
REMSA was called to the scene, but only minor injuries were reported.
