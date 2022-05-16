Distracted driving to blame for 2-vehicle crash on Pyramid

SPARSK, Nev. (KOLO) - A two-vehicle crash on northbound Pyramid blocked traffic early Monday morning. According to Nevada State Police, it was caused by distracted driving.

It was reported just after 5 a.m. on May 16, 2022.

Troopers say a driver rear-ended another vehicle near Disc Drive.

REMSA was called to the scene, but only minor injuries were reported.

