Chef Shane Hammett gives us a taste of what’s on the menu at this year’s Wine on the Water

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to indulge your senses at a luxurious 5-course dinner for a good cause. Tickets for Wine on the Water 2022 are now on sale.

The money raised will go toward the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe’s nearly 2000 local youths.

The three exclusive Wine Dinners are June 1, 2 and 3 at the restaurant formerly known as the Mellow Fellow adjacent to the CalNeva Resort (9980 N. Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA 96143). Each dinner will feature wine from one of three local wineries: Frank Family Vineyards, Pride Mountain Vineyards and VGS Chateau Potelle. Shane Hammett from the Sage Leaf restaurant in Incline Village will be the chef all weekend. Each meal is carefully curated to pair best with the wine being served that night. Tickets are $500 per person and can be purchased here.

Hammett stopped by Morning Break to give viewers a sneak preview of one of the dishes being served at Wine on the Water. He even shared his Braised Bacon with Fresh Sage Pasta recipe with us.

Fresh Sage Pasta Ingredients:

3 large eggs

2 cups AP Flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 bunch fresh chopped sage

Directions:

To make the dough, place all ingredients in a stand mixer with dough hook and mix on medium speed until dough forms a ball.

Remove dough from mixer and kneed by hand for 5 minutes or until dough becomes smooth to the touch.

Wrap ball of dough tightly in plastic and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Roll and cut the dough into your desired shape.

Sauce Ingredients:

2 ounces braised bacon lardons

3 ounces fresh sage pasta

1 clove sliced garlic toasted in olive oil

1/2 ounce minced shallots

1 fluid ounce dry rose wine

2 fluid ounces chicken stock

1 ounce unsalted butter

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cured egg yolk

1 ounce fresh grated parmesan

Directions:

Boil 2 quarts of salted water to a boil and cook fresh pasta cooks for about 4 minutes. While pasta is cooking, sauté the bacon lardons, garlic and shallots for about 2 minutes in olive oil. Deglaze the pan with wine, chicken stock and lemon juice. As this is reducing, add the freshly cooked pasta to toss in the sauce. Cook pasta in pan for 1 minute and then toss with parmesan cheese. Place pasta in bowl and then grate cured egg yolk over the top. Enjoy!

Here are the menus for the Wine on the Water 2022 event.

Night 1 - June 1, 2022

Wine provided by Frank Family Vineyards

Wild Alaskan Halibut Croquet

Green Papaya Salad

Smoked King Salmon Ravioli

Sautéed Fennel, Toasted Garlic, Caper Beurre Blanc, Basil

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Tomato Bacon Jam, Grilled Sweet Pepper & Corn Relish, Queso Fresco, Radish

Cabernet Braised Angus Beef Short Rib

Celery & Truffle Puree, Stewed Cabbage, Parsley Sauce, Black Garlic Jus

Lemon Chiffon Cake

Macerated Berries, Grand Marnier Chantilly, Pistachio Praline

Night 2 - June 2, 2022

Wine provided by Pride Mountain Vineyards

Prosciutto Invlotini

Grilled Zucchini, Pickled Fennel

Citrus Roasted Halibut

Basil Broth, Toasted Sesame, Sautéed Radish

Braised Bacon Pasta

Hand Made Sage Fettuccini, Toasted Garlic, Cured Egg Yolk, Parmesan

Cabernet Braised Angus Beef Short Rib

Celery & Truffle Puree, Stewed Cabbage, Parsley Sauce, Black Garlic Jus

Strawberries and Cream

Fresh and Macerated Strawberries, Lavender Whipped Cream, Shortbread Crumble

Night 3 - June 3, 2022

Chateau Potelle

Wild Alaskan Halibut Croquet

Green Papaya Salad

Seared Sea Scallops

Carrot Puree, Pickled Fennel, Toasted Pine Nuts, Thyme Beurre Blanc

Braised Bacon Pasta

Hand Made Sage Fettuccini, Toasted Garlic, Cured Egg Yolk, Parmesan

Cabernet Braised Angus Beef Short Rib

Celery & Truffle Puree, Stewed Cabbage, Parsley Sauce, Black Garlic Jus

Chocolate Budino Cake

Hazelnut Cream, Raspberry & Pepper Preserves

Tickets are $500 per person and can be purchased here.

Note: You will first be prompted to register as a bidder for the Wine on the Water Online Auction which will run from May 29th-June 5th. Then, it will allow you to select which night to purchase a ticket to the Wine Dinner. Tickets are limited. If a night is sold out, email Angela Gradiska at agradiska@bgcnlt.org. You will be placed on a waitlist and notified if/when space opens.

There is also an online silent auction for everyone, not just ticket holders, going on May 29-June 5.

For more information about Chef Shane Hammett’s restaurant, Sage Leaf, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

