California man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 50

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 50 in Silver Springs.

It happened Wednesday, May 4, 2022 just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said 72-year-old Donald Devore of Igo, Calif. was headed eastbound on U.S. 50 on a red 2006 Honda Shadow motorcycle. Devore was near the roundabout with USA Parkway when he lost control and went off the road. He was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

If anyone has information about this crash, you are asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220500263.

