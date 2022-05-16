1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Motorcyclists died in separate crashes on the highway through Virginia City less than 45 minutes apart Sunday afternoon.

Minutes after the second motorcycle fatality on Nevada 341, a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash on Nevada 88 in Douglas County rolled and ended up upside in the water in the West Fork of the Carson River, the Nevada State Police said. A person was taken by medical helicopter from that crash but was later declared dead.

The first fatal motorcycle crash happened on Nevada 341 and Lousetown Road at about 3:15 p.m. Only the motorcycle was involved. Other details were not immediately available. The highway remains blocked in both directions, the NSP said.

The second fatal motorcycle crash happened on the other side of Virginia City in Lyon County, about 4 miles from the intersection with U.S. 50, at 3:56 p.m. The NSP said both directions are blocked in that crash. Other details on the crash were not immediately available.

Then at 4:05 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash on Nevada 88 near Kimmerling Way about 3 miles from the Nevada-California border. One vehicle ended up upside down in the water. That crash also blocked Nevada 88, the NSP said. No other details were immediately available.

UPDATE 5:06pm - Now a FATAL rollover crash as one person is confirmed deceased after being transported to area hospital. — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) May 16, 2022

#BREAKING (Different) Fatal single motorcycle crash on SR-341 at Lyon County Mile Marker 4 reported at 3:56pm. Rider succumbed to injuries. Cause(s) of crash under investigation. Roadway blocked in both directions at this time. Avoid area and take alt. route. #DriveSafeNevada — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) May 15, 2022