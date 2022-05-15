Three Aces Smash Homers in 9-3 Conquest Over the Rainiers

TACOMA, Wash. (Reno Aces) - Home runs by Dominic Miroglio, Braden Bishop, and Stone Garrett supplied the offensive firepower as the Reno Aces (17-18) cruised the 9-3 conquest over the Tacoma Rainiers (11-24) Saturday evening at Cheney Stadium.

Tied at one run apiece in the fourth inning, Reno’s hitter’s unleashed a scoring barrage over the next four innings and seized the 9-3 advantage.

Miroglio hit his second home run in consecutive days in the fourth inning as Bishop’s three-run blast broke the game open in the fifth frame. Garrett slugged his eighth home run, a two-run shot to right field in the sixth inning.

Dan Straily (2-2) earned the win for the Aces as the right-hander held the Rainiers to three earned runs on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts in five innings on the mound.

Tyler Holton, Jesus Liranzo, and Kevin Ginkel combined for four scoreless innings of relief with seven strikeouts to lock down the win for Reno.

Jake McCarthy’s on-base streak continues to 16 games with his 2-for-5 performance, including one triple and two runs scored.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R

Braden Bishop: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R,

Stone Garett: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R.

Dan Straily (W, 2-2), 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K’s.

Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R.

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-5 with 1 3B, 2 R, and extended his on-base streak to X games.

The Reno Aces complete their road series with the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

