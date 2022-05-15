Reno baseball, Douglas softball win 5A North Region crowns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Championship Saturday did not disappoint as the Reno baseball team and Douglas softball team won 5A North Region Championships.

The Huskies edged out Bishop Manogue 3-1 to win the school’s third-straight large-class area title.

Douglas held on to beat Spanish Springs 7-6 to win The County’s first regional championship since 2004.

Both schools will head to next week’s state tournament in Las Vegas as top seeds from the North.

Bishop Manogue and Spanish Springs will also head to State but will be two-seeds.

