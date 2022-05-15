Advertisement

Reno baseball, Douglas softball win 5A North Region crowns

Huskies three-peat, Tigers win area for first time since 2004
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 14, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Championship Saturday did not disappoint as the Reno baseball team and Douglas softball team won 5A North Region Championships.

The Huskies edged out Bishop Manogue 3-1 to win the school’s third-straight large-class area title.

Douglas held on to beat Spanish Springs 7-6 to win The County’s first regional championship since 2004.

Both schools will head to next week’s state tournament in Las Vegas as top seeds from the North.

Bishop Manogue and Spanish Springs will also head to State but will be two-seeds.

For brackets and results from both baseball and softball state tournaments for all classes, click here and filter through the spring sports tab.

