Quincy teen reported missing

QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) -The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Madison Tabor, 15, of Quincy, Calif.

Tabor went missing from her home Thursday about 5:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black Converse hooded sweatshirt, gray Nike sweatpants and black Converse shoes and carried a gray and blue cat carrier.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-283-6300.

