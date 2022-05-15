Advertisement

Pack takes opener at San Diego State

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) - Dario Gomez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eight, and Pat Caulfield added an RBI single in the ninth as Nevada broke a late tie with San Diego State to take Friday’s series opener, 6-3, at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Nevada (26-21, 16-9 MW) will not only go for the series clinch in tomorrow’s 6 p.m. game, but could also clinch a spot in Memorial Day Weekend’s Mountain West Championship. The Pack can clinch that spot with a win, or an Air Force loss tomorrow afternoon at San José State.

Facing Aztec reliever Robert Brodell, Landon Wallace walked with one out in the eighth, and a two-out single from Matt Clayton set the table for Gomez’s RBI single through the left side to put the Pack up 4-3.

An inning later, the Pack tacked on more two-out insurance, beginning with Caulfield’s single which drove in Jacob Stinson and advanced Wallace to third. A throwing error from Aztec reliever Sauer on a failed pickoff attempt at first allowed Wallace to score and make it 6-3.

That was more than enough for Tyler Cochran, who struck out two and held the Aztecs hitless over the final three frames to improve to 4-2. Nevada starter Peyton Stumbo took a no-decision despite allowing just two runs on five hits over six innings.

Brodell took the loss for San Diego State, falling to 1-2.

Nevada struck in the sixth against Aztec starter Troy Melton, beginning with Joshua Zamora’s go-ahead solo homer which put the Pack ahead, 2-1. Caulfield and Wallace reached on one-out singles, then executed a double steal with two away, leading to Gomez’s RBI single through the right side, scoring Caulfield with the Pack’s third run.

Melton would go seven innings, giving up three runs on 10 hits and getting a no-decision.

San Diego State inched closer two batters into the bottom half of the sixth, as Cole Carrigg drove in Poncho Ruiz with his second RBI of the game. Carrigg also gave the Aztecs an early 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the second.

The Aztecs (16-35, 8-17 MW) pulled even in the seventh. With Alejandro Murillo starting the inning in relief of Stumbo, San Diego State put the first two on behind a Kenny LeBeau double and a walk to Tyler Glowacki. Cochran came in for Murillo, allowing a sacrifice bunt, then a game-tying sacrifice fly to Caden Miller, before limiting the damage by striking out Ruiz to end the threat.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Nevada looking to avenge 2017 loss to Bengals
Nevada Football announces move to East Sideline at Mackay Stadium
The Wolf Pack practices at Montreux for one last time before heading to Stockton and the NCAA...
Nevada men’s golf heads to Stockton, fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance
Malroux picks up his first MWC Coach of the Year honor in his seventh season leading Nevada's...
Nevada’s Malroux named Mountain West Coach of the Year
Pack takes series with 13-4 win over New Mexico