Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years

A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Sparks, Nev. The new casino is scheduled to open this summer at The Outlets at Legends shopping center along I-80 next to the Sparks Marina. It will be the first new casino built in the Reno-Sparks area in a quarter-century. Las Vegas-based Circa Sports will operate the sports book inside Olympia Gaming's 80,000-square-foot casino, which also will include table games, slots and video poker. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By Scott Sonner/Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter century.

Circa Sports secured a deal with Legends Bay Casino owner Olympia Gaming to operate a sportsbook at the property being constructed just east of Reno.

The 80,000-square-foot casino will have table games, slot machines, video poker and multiple restaurants. It’s scheduled to open sometime this summer at the Legends at Sparks Marina along Interstate 80.

