Nevada Football announces move to East Sideline at Mackay Stadium

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada football team has announced that it will be switching sidelines ahead of the 2022 season.

The Pack will re-claim the east sideline of Mackay Stadium as its home in the fall. “After a lot of thought and conversations with my coaching staff, football alumni, and long-time Wolf Pack Football fans, I have decided to move the Nevada football team back to the east sideline at Mackay Stadium,” said Head Coach Ken Wilson. “The staff is very excited to go to the sideline that we called home for our careers with the Pack.” Coach Wilson continued, “there are some things that we felt were very important and being on the East Sideline and wearing blue helmets were two of the most important considerations for our team.”

Reasons:

1. The History of winning and the tradition of great games on the East Sideline.

2. The Weather – the East Sideline gives us the best chance to utilize the weather factors along with the sun and shade to our advantage.

3. It keeps opposing teams’ coaches from looking down from the coach’s press box and getting information.

4. Gives the football team the best entrance into the stadium.

5. TRADITION

6. It is where the Wolf Pack Football team is most comfortable.

7. We can’t wait to be back home on the EAST Sideline.The Pack made the switch to the west sideline in 2015 after spending the previous 11 seasons on the east sideline. The move was announced as a part of sweeping renovations to Mackay Stadium that included a two-story, 2,800-square foot restroom facility that was completed in time for the 2015 season.

Nevada opens its 2022 home schedule against Texas State on Sep. 3. Make your season ticket purchases here.

