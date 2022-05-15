Late runs do Pack in in San Diego

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - San Diego State scored eight times over its final three at-bats, erasing a slim Nevada lead and defeating the Pack, 9-2, to even the weekend series at a game apiece.

The teams will meet in the rubber game Sunday at 1 p.m.

Nevada (26-22, 16-10 MW) led 2-1 into the sixth before a critical one-out error turned the contest. With Irvin Weems scoring the tying run on Poncho Ruiz’ one-out double, San Diego State’s Cole Carrigg hit a grounder towards second which got past the glove of Pack second baseman Joshua Zamora. The fielding miscue allowed Ruiz to score the go-ahead run from second, and opened the door for the Aztecs.

Starter T.J. Fondtain singled into right to put runners at the corners, then Shaun Montoya laid down a bunt which scored Carrigg to make it 4-2.

The Aztecs added another run in the seventh on Caden Miller’s two-out RBI single ff of Pack starter Cam Walty. That spelled the end of the night for Walty, whose record evened at 5-5 with the loss. Walty went 6.2 innings, striking out three, allowing eight hits, and giving up just three earned runs of the five total during his outing.

San Diego State (17-35, 9-17 MW) sealed things with a four-run eighth. Fondtain got the outburst started with an RBI double, then capped a strong night at the plate and on the mound by retiring the Pack in the ninth for his second-straight complete game. Fondtain allowed just one earned run on five hits, striking out eight, while going 3-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.

Anthony Flores led the Pack with a solo home run in the fourth, highlighting a 2-for-4 night.

