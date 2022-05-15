Advertisement

Famed entertainer Ann-Margret gets honorary degree from UNLV

Ann-Margret poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actress in a drama...
Ann-Margret poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
May. 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Famed entertainer Ann-Margret has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from UNLV.

She told graduates at Saturday’s commencement ceremony inside a packed Thomas & Mack Center of her collegiate background which was one year at Northwestern.

The Swedish-born singer, dancer and actress went off to join the Suttletones music act at the Dunes Lounge in Nevada in 1960. Four years later, she co-starred with Elvis Presley in the hit movie “Viva Las Vegas.”

The two performed the wild “C’mon Everybody” number at UNLV’s gymnasium/dance studio set, with the “University of Nevada” sign in the background.

That space is now UNLV’s Barrick Museum of Art. Ann-Margret says Las Vegas has been her home away from home since the 1970s and she loves the city.

