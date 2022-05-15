Advertisement

Aces Edged Late by Rainiers in 8-6 Loss

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Reno Aces) - In a back-and-forth scoring affair, the Reno Aces (16-18) fell late in an 8-6 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (11-23) Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

The Aces got on the board first with a four-run third inning highlighted by an RBI double from Drew Ellis and a pair of RBI singles from Stone Garrett and Dominic Canzone.

Trailing 6-4 in the top of the sixth, Dominic Miroglio belted a two-run homer to tie the game at six.

Ryan Meisinger (1-2) took the loss after tossing 1.1 innings of two-run ball on two hits.

The relief trio of Humberto Mejia, Caleb Baragar, Jacob Webb tossed three shutout innings on one hit and struck out a batter.

Garrett, Ellis and Canzone combined for a 4-for-11 performance at the plate Friday night with three runs batted in.

The Aces were active on the basepaths with a season-high three stolen bases (McCarthy 2, Garrett 1).

Aces Notables:

  • Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI.
  • Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, RBI, R.
  • Drew Ellis: 1-for-3, RBI, 2B, R.
  • Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, RBI, R, SB.
  • Jacob Webb: 1.0 IP, 0 ER on 0 H, 1 K.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series with the Tacoma Rainiers before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Huskies three-peat, Tigers win area for first time since 2004
Reno baseball, Douglas softball win 5A North Region crowns
The Wolf Pack practices at Montreux for one last time before heading to Stockton and the NCAA...
Nevada men’s golf heads to Stockton, fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance
5-13-22
Wolf Pack readies for return to NCAA Regional
5-11-22
Nevada's Sylvain Malroux, MWC Men's Tennis Coach of the Year, talks historic season and more