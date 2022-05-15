11th annual ‘Ride for the Tatas’ event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over 300 motorcyclists met at the Tamarack Casino Sunday morning, decked out in their best pink outfits for a motorcycle poker run ride, all to support local non-profit, Moms on the Run and their mission.

“98 cents of every dollar that we raise is going right back to help the women in Northern Nevada fighting breast and gynecological cancers, so you know when you donate your money to moms on the run its getting to the women who need it,” said Jillian Pinocchio, board member of Moms on the Run and Ride for the Tatas.

The ride is one of the biggest fundraisers for the nonprofit, the other being their ‘Moms on the Run’ event.

“Our events, you know while we raise money for something that is very serious, we have a lot of fun doing them,” said Pinocchio.

Ride for the Tatas is a two-day event that began Saturday evening with a dinner and auctions, followed by the ride on Sunday morning, complete with opening ceremonies and friendly competitions.

“The ride’s fun, the ride is a poker run, so you’re given a poker card at each stop...we come here to the Tamarack Casino and then we go to the Washoe Camp Saloon, the Carson City Harley-Davidson, the Carson Valley Inn, and the Bucket of Blood Saloon in Virginia City, and every stop you get a poker card and the highest hand gets a thousand dollars...It just feels good to give back to our local community, and you know riding a Harley myself, this is right up alley and a great way to give back and have a great time,” said Alex Crosby, board member for the ‘Ride for the Tatas’ event, and a participant in the ride.

“I love what we do, I love knowing that we’re helping the women who need us, and we’re carrying on what my parents started 22 years ago,” said Pinocchio.

To learn more about Moms on the Run or how you can get involved with their mission, click here.

