Advertisement

11th annual ‘Ride for the Tatas’ event

By Crystal Garcia
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over 300 motorcyclists met at the Tamarack Casino Sunday morning, decked out in their best pink outfits for a motorcycle poker run ride, all to support local non-profit, Moms on the Run and their mission.

“98 cents of every dollar that we raise is going right back to help the women in Northern Nevada fighting breast and gynecological cancers, so you know when you donate your money to moms on the run its getting to the women who need it,” said Jillian Pinocchio, board member of Moms on the Run and Ride for the Tatas.

The ride is one of the biggest fundraisers for the nonprofit, the other being their ‘Moms on the Run’ event.

“Our events, you know while we raise money for something that is very serious, we have a lot of fun doing them,” said Pinocchio.

Ride for the Tatas is a two-day event that began Saturday evening with a dinner and auctions, followed by the ride on Sunday morning, complete with opening ceremonies and friendly competitions.

“The ride’s fun, the ride is a poker run, so you’re given a poker card at each stop...we come here to the Tamarack Casino and then we go to the Washoe Camp Saloon, the Carson City Harley-Davidson, the Carson Valley Inn, and the Bucket of Blood Saloon in Virginia City, and every stop you get a poker card and the highest hand gets a thousand dollars...It just feels good to give back to our local community, and you know riding a Harley myself, this is right up alley and a great way to give back and have a great time,” said Alex Crosby, board member for the ‘Ride for the Tatas’ event, and a participant in the ride.

“I love what we do, I love knowing that we’re helping the women who need us, and we’re carrying on what my parents started 22 years ago,” said Pinocchio.

To learn more about Moms on the Run or how you can get involved with their mission, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
The scene of a fatal crash in Carson City.
Crash kills driver in Carson City

Latest News

Ride for the Tatas
Bikers Ride To Fight Breast and Uterine Cancer
Madison Tabor
Quincy teen reported missing
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
Ann-Margret poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actress in a drama...
Famed entertainer Ann-Margret gets honorary degree from UNLV