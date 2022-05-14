Advertisement

WNC’s new program helps first-time students

Western Nevada College launches "First Year Experience" program" in the fall of 2022 to address...
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Nevada College is launching the “First Year Experience” program in the fall of 2022 to address common concerns many first-year students share.

It places students in groups based on career interests to provide a built-in support system as they navigate many of the general education courses.

Students in this program also get additional support from counselors, instructors, academic coaches, and more help to get student aid and scholarships to pay for college.

”The idea is to help them get through to the finish line by providing support and this is one of those programs. If you create a firm foundation that first year, they will bond with other students, they’ll know where to find the services, and they’ll be able to find their way to the end of their academic program,” said Western Nevada College President, Dr. J. Kyle Dalpe.

The program comes with no extra cost.

If you’re interested in learning more simply contact your high school child’s counselor to request an appointment with a visiting Western Nevada College representative or email counseling@wnc.edu or call 775- 445-3267 to meet with a WNC adviser who can provide more information regarding the First Year Experience.

The deadline to join is August 29 when classes start.

