Unlucky Friday the 13th for some Reno drivers and pedestrians in safety sting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It was an unlucky Friday the 13th for some drivers and pedestrians in Reno as the Reno Police Department handed out 57 citations as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

Reno police also gave four warnings.

Eight officers focused on areas that have the highest number of pedestrian-related crashes.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” RPD said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the pedestrian operation.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

