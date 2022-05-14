Unlucky Friday the 13th for some Reno drivers and pedestrians in safety sting
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:19 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It was an unlucky Friday the 13th for some drivers and pedestrians in Reno as the Reno Police Department handed out 57 citations as part of a pedestrian safety operation.
Reno police also gave four warnings.
Eight officers focused on areas that have the highest number of pedestrian-related crashes.
“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” RPD said in a statement.
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the pedestrian operation.
