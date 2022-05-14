Advertisement

A new Oregon mining boom could be a bust for sage grouse

In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female...
In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. The Biden administration is considering new measures to protect the ground-dwelling bird that was once found across much of the U.S. West. It has lost vast areas of habitat in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing, wildfires and other pressures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By BRADLEY W. PARKS/Oregon Public Broadcasting via AP
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDERMITT, Ore. (AP) - Katie Fite crouched behind sagebrush in early April, peak mating season for sage grouse on part of the Oregon-Nevada border.

Fite could see male grouse issuing their signature zip-popping mating call.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports around the area were also stakes marking where mining companies may scrape away the crucial habitat to get at the minerals contained in the McDermitt Caldera.

The McDermitt Caldera used to be off-limits to new mining claims to protect sage grouse. But it’s laced with some of the highest concentrations of lithium in the United States, making it desirable for prospectors looking to mine it for batteries to store renewable energy and power electric vehicles.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Biden order to boost mining may have a quick payoff
Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block...
Tribes: New evidence proves massacre was at Nevada mine site
Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Nevada mine OK’d in Trump’s last days may boost Biden energy plan

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Western Nevada College launches "First Year Experience" program" in the fall of 2022 to address...
WNC’s new program helps first-time students
Service Corporation International's donation of $250,000 to Donate Life America will be used...
Campaign pushing for more Latino organ donors coming to Northern Nevada
Copper Canyon Estates is the area in red.
Boil water order for Dayton’s Copper Canyon Estates
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City