On missing girl’s 20th birthday still no answers

CHALFANT, Calif. (KOLO) -On an October morning in 2018, a 16-year-old girl disappeared near her rural neighborhood home north of Bishop. Karlie Guse has not been seen since.

Friday, on her 20th birthday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an age progression photo of what she might look like today. The new image doesn’t look much different than the fresh-faced 16-year-old who left her home in Chalfant early in the morning after hanging out with friends in Bishop the night before.

The known facts in the case haven’t changed much either. Witnesses saw her walk down the road to U.S. 6. A passing motorist saw her at the intersection, but where she went from there, what happened to her remains a mystery.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office tells us it’s still a very active case, They say they have received and followed potential leads, but none that panned out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at760-932-5678 or email karliegusetips@monosheriff.org, the FBI Sacramento field office at 916-746-7000 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.