Laxalt asks Sen. Cortez Masto to reject $40B in Ukraine aid as Republicans meet with Zelenskyy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Republican Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on Saturday called on Nevada U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto to reject $40 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine.

The statement came the same day that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in a show of support for a country at war with Russia.

“Nevadans did not send Catherine Cortez Masto to Washington to ship $40 billion of our tax dollars into a war zone in Ukraine, while at the same time our families here at home are facing record gas prices, crippling inflation, the nation’s third highest unemployment rate, and an open border that continues fueling alarming spikes in drug deaths and sex trafficking,” Laxalt’s statement said.

“I call on Sen. Masto to stand with struggling Nevada families and immediately announce that she will reject this shockingly abhorrent proposal. For once, Sen. Masto should break from failed Washington policies and actually focus on the problems here at home,” Laxalt’s statement concluded.

Cortez Maso’s campaign responded by alleging Laxalt failed to condemn Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, Adam Laxalt has consistently sided with Vladimir Putin and America’s enemies,” Cortez Masto campaign representative Sigalle Reshef said in a statement. “While Sen. Cortez Masto has led bipartisan efforts to protect American national security and hold Putin and Russia accountable, Laxalt has emerged as the most pro-Putin Senate candidate across the country.”

Cortez Masto’s campaign also noted Laxalt had to testify in federal court about illegal campaign contributions funneled from Russian oligarch Andrey Muraviev through donors Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Laxalt testified he never got the money he was offered.

Laxalt faces Sam Brown in the Republican primary. Brown’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.