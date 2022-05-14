Groundbreaking ceremony in Downtown Reno for new luxury boutique hotel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another step in the revitalization of downtown Reno on Friday morning, for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the first luxury non-gaming, non-smoking hotel in years. Across the street from Wingfield Park, on the 200 block of Island Avenue in Reno, is where the new Kimpton Hotel will be.

Reno city officials joined representatives with Kimpton Hotels and CAI Investments for a groundbreaking ceremony to usher in the new project.

“We’re celebrating, this is groundbreaking, for a game-changer for our community; a high-end boutique hotel that will compliment many of the other great things we have going on here,” said Mike Kazmierski, CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada.

The hotel is set to be the tallest building in Northern Nevada and will house over 270 rooms, have in-house restaurants, rooftop deck and more.

“Kimpton hotels are designed in a way that they welcome the community, in what I hope is that its a beacon for visitors coming to Reno to want to stay at a great hotel and a great environment with a great design and style, but as important to that, I hope it brings people from all over the greater Reno area in to eat and drink and spend time with each other, and perhaps have weddings there, and birthdays and it can be a celebratory place where they look forward to going and always feel welcome,” said Mike DeFrino, CEO of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

The boutique hotel aims to be the newest staycation destination and attract new travelers to Reno.

“Honestly, this is a phenomenal location because its overlooking the Truckee River; and honestly, there’s a lot of historical significance to this site, the church next door we just put on the historical registry and then there is this beautiful building, they’re going to turn this into a speakeasy...we’re just really hearing, more and more, how people really want to come and visit Reno, we really are a breakout city,” said City of Reno Mayor, Hillary Schieve.

The hotel is expected to be complete by 2025.

