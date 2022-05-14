Advertisement

FISH moves forward on Revitalization Program and more

By Denise Wong
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 40 years, Friends in Service Helping (FISH) has been serving the community of Carson City and beyond. The nonprofit is able to assist the community because of community donations and grants. Executive Director Jim Peckham stopped by KOLO to talk about the organization’s Revitalization Program and the fundraising efforts so far.

