Boil water order for Dayton’s Copper Canyon Estates

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Copper Canyon Estates subdivision in Dayton is under a precautionary boil water notice after a water line break on Friday.

For water they consume, people are advised to use bottled water or boil the water for five minutes and let it cool before using, the Lyon County Utilities Department said in a statement.

The precautionary boil notice is in place until further notice.

The water line broke at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Nearby areas are not affected by the notice, but they may see cloudy water coming out of their faucets due to the disruption. They should flush their systems until the water is clear.

