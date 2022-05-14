Advertisement

Boil water order for Dayton’s Copper Canyon Estates

Copper Canyon Estates is the area in red.
Copper Canyon Estates is the area in red.(Lyon County Utilities Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:58 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Copper Canyon Estates subdivision in Dayton is under a precautionary boil water notice after a water line break on Friday.

For water they consume, people are advised to use bottled water or boil the water for five minutes and let it cool before using, the Lyon County Utilities Department said in a statement.

The precautionary boil notice is in place until further notice.

The water line broke at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Nearby areas are not affected by the notice, but they may see cloudy water coming out of their faucets due to the disruption. They should flush their systems until the water is clear.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

The Carson City Sheriff's Office provided this photo of the scene where Andrew Cain Kristovich...
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate arrested in south Carson City
Another step in the revitalization of downtown Reno on Friday morning, for a ceremonial...
Groundbreaking in downtown Reno for new luxury hotel
5-13-22
Wolf Pack readies for return to NCAA Regional
Kimpton Hotel in Reno
Luxury Hotel Being Built Near Downtown Reno