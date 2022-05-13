Wildfire prevention tips heading into the warmer season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As more people head outside the risk of human-caused fires goes up. Whether you are grilling, camping, or even doing yard work, the USDA Forest Service has tips to prevent any fires from happening.

Temperatures warming up leads to our vegetation drying out. Be mindful of how you spend time outdoors. There are many factors that can cause a fire, especially weather conditions. Breezy weather can be a big problem. If you are camping the best way to put out a campfire is by drowning it with water, stirring it, and drowning again. Make sure it is out cold. To those who may do yard work and burn their debris, make sure it is not windy. It only takes one ember to cause a big problem.

Jessica Gilmore is a USDA Forest Fire Prevention Technician and recommended tips to follow this wildfire season,

“Know before you go do your research you check with the local forest service office to see if there are any restrictions in place. You can check with the local weather stations to find out what the latest weather conditions are going to be. Always travel with water and a shovel if you plan to have a campfire, those are two necessary tools to make sure you are extinguishing that campfire properly,” Gilmore said.

The USDA Forest Fire Prevention reports that 90% of wildfires are human caused.

Tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the annual Wildfire Safety Expo in South Lake Tahoe. Local fire agencies will be in attendance to give everyone the opportunity to learn about your resources and prepare for wildfire season. It will take place at South Lake Tahoe Middle School.

