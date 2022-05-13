Trailer stolen from Minden backyard, information sought

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a trailer was stolen from a home in Minden.

The sheriff’s office says between May 10, 2022 and May 12, 2022 a person stole the trailer from a backyard in the Johnson Lane area while the owner was out of town.

The trailer is described as a 2004 Champion brand, 18 foot flatbed tilt trailer. It is brick red in color and has Nevada license plate number 37460W.

If you see the trailer, you are asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-782-5126. If you have any information as to where it might be or a possible suspect, you can contact Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126. Reference DCSO case number 22SO11960.

