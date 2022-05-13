Advertisement

Trailer stolen from Minden backyard, information sought

The trailer is described as a 2004 Champion brand, 18 foot flatbed tilt trailer. It is brick...
The trailer is described as a 2004 Champion brand, 18 foot flatbed tilt trailer. It is brick red in color and has Nevada license plate number 37460W.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a trailer was stolen from a home in Minden.

The sheriff’s office says between May 10, 2022 and May 12, 2022 a person stole the trailer from a backyard in the Johnson Lane area while the owner was out of town.

The trailer is described as a 2004 Champion brand, 18 foot flatbed tilt trailer. It is brick red in color and has Nevada license plate number 37460W.

If you see the trailer, you are asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-782-5126. If you have any information as to where it might be or a possible suspect, you can contact Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126. Reference DCSO case number 22SO11960.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Lunar eclipse dramatization
Don’t miss the total lunar eclipse this Sunday
Pedestrian Safety graphic
Unlucky Friday the 13th for some Reno drivers and pedestrians in safety sting
The Carson City Sheriff's Office provided this photo of the scene where Andrew Cain Kristovich...
Escaped Oregon inmate arrested in south Carson City