Reno Public Market expected to open late summer after COVID delay

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After months of delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a transformation of the old Shoppers Square is coming to an end.

KOLO8 News Now took a tour inside what’s still an empty space but is now called, Reno Public Market.

Located at the corners of Plumb Lane and S. Virginia St., the project will feature dozens of local shops and restaurants. Expected opening late summer or early fall. (KOLO)

“We just had Yesco switch out our sign for us,” said Nettie Oliverio, Arts and Culture Director for Reno Public Market. “We’re no longer Shoppers Square.

Reno’s newest gathering place is preparing to open at the corners of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street.

“We didn’t really have supply chain issues, we did have our construction crew off for a few days, twice with COVID, and you know, it’s what everybody else experiences too,” said Oliverio.

The last time we visited the site, crews were paving the way for the $50 million construction. Now, Oliverio says food vendors are getting ready to install equipment and test operations.

“18-foot stalls in here, with all kinds of different vendors,” said Oliverio. “People who’ve had food trucks, people who’ve had restaurants and changed out during COVID, and are now coming back to do what they really love, feeding people but on a smaller scale.”

Reno Public Market includes additional space for retail and different local shops, a stage for performers, and an art collective to showcase the culture and diversity of the city.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Port of Subs, Cold Stone Creamery and CVS have already opened in new or renovated retail space at the former location of Shoppers Square.

“That’s the joy of a food hall like this, the capacity for a family to come in or a whole bunch of folks coming over from work or from school or wherever they’re coming from and they all have different tastes... There’s something for everybody,” said Oliverio.

The goal is for those who walk through the entrance to have their senses stimulated by the aroma from the food hall, the sound from the stage, and the vibrant colors all throughout the space.

The food hall has space for 22 small vendors, the businesses will be announced at a later date. According to Northern Nevada Business Weekly, confirmed and prospective tenants include Wyld Market, a speakeasy and Fiftyfifty Brewing Co.

Some believe Reno Public Market will reinforce future Midtown gentrification efforts and bring a steady flow of consumers to the area.

Opening day is anticipated to happen in late summer or early fall.

