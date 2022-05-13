Renewed push for missing Mono County girl on her 20th birthday

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A missing girl who disappeared nearly 4 years ago from Bishop turns 20 years old Friday, as those close to the case make a renewed push for her return.

Karlie Gusé was 16 years old when she was last seen by her family at their home in the White Mountain Estates area of the Chalfant Valley in Mono County, California.

After leaving her home, she was reportedly last seen walking south in an area near Highway 6 and White Mountain Estates. A widespread search of the area and the subsequent investigation has not found any sign of where Gusé might be.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI continue to seek information that will assist in finding her. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case.

At the time she was reported missing, Karlie was 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighed 110 pounds. She is a white female with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

In 2021, NCMEC forensic artists created an age progression photo of Gusé. This photo shows what she might look like today:

Anyone with information about Gusé or her whereabouts is asked to call the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

