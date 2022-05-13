Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County School Board President Angie Taylor expressed relief Thursday that the effort to recall her failed but expects the attacks against her to continue.

“We, as a community, won the first round. But make no mistake, this isn’t the end,” Taylor said in a tweet. “This far-far right-wing extremist is funding attacks against a bunch of people and I expect he will continue his attacks against me. If you see this garbage, you’ll know where it’s coming from and here’s what you do with it: garbage in - garbage out!”

Robert Beadles started the recall petition in February, citing critical race theory, as well as the district implementing social distancing and mask mandates as among the reasons he filed it.

Beadles could not be immediately reached for comment.

Taylor has filed to run for Assembly District 27.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.