Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Wedekind Rd.

Police are looking for the driver of a white pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run on Wedekind...
Police are looking for the driver of a white pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run on Wedekind Rd. Thursday, May 12, 2022.(KOLO / Dan Pyke)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a late-night hit-and-run that left one person injured.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 on Wedekind Road at Platora Way.

Police said a pedestrian was walking in the road when he was hit by a white pickup truck. The driver then took off.

The pedestrian was taken to Renown with serious injuries.

Police are looking for the driver of the truck which is described as a full size crew-cab pickup with minor damage to the front end bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Reno Police at 775-334-2141 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

