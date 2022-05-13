Advertisement

No sea serpents or mobsters but Lake Tahoe trash divers strike gold

Divers prepare to enter the water at the end of the year-long Lake Tahoe cleanup in Stateline,...
Divers prepare to enter the water at the end of the year-long Lake Tahoe cleanup in Stateline, Nev., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent the past year cleaning up Lake Tahoe's entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)(Haven Daley | AP)
By Scott Sonner/Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe are sorting through their haul after an unprecedented, yearlong effort to remove litter from the alpine lake’s entire 72 miles of shoreline atop the Sierra Nevada.

They found no trace of a mythical sea monster and no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But their hope is the 25,000 pounds of junk they gathered will prove much more valuable.

Since last May, they’ve meticulously sorted and logged the types and GPS locations of the waste. It’s part of a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants in the waters on the California-Nevada line.

